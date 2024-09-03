Raymond James & Associates Acquires 1,155 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.48% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCRN. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 46,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 23,046 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 1,945 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $33,473.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,882.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 1,945 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $33,473.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,882.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Mote sold 13,829 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $236,199.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,807.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCRN. Barrington Research cut their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.60.

NASDAQ CCRN opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $26.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.04.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $339.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company's Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

