Raymond James & Associates Acquires 7,817 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,817 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Lantheus were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 184.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 161.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 53.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $106.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.26. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $126.89.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.12 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

LNTH has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on Lantheus from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Lantheus from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Leerink Partners increased their target price on Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lantheus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

In related news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $192,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 98,980 shares in the company, valued at $9,540,682.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $192,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 98,980 shares in the company, valued at $9,540,682.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerard Ber sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $1,495,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,402.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,193 shares of company stock valued at $3,949,202 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

