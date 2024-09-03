Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,883 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $759,000. Gridiron Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $1,248,000. KLR Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 20,029 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 164,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 49,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 145,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 14,688 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE PSF opened at $20.46 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.66 and a 12 month high of $20.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.97 and a 200-day moving average of $19.62.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

