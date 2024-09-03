Raymond James & Associates Buys 144 Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF stock opened at $69.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.39. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 12 month low of $49.41 and a 12 month high of $73.58.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.

(Free Report)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.