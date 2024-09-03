Raymond James & Associates Cuts Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,934 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPEM. 49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 439,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,552,000 after purchasing an additional 48,115 shares during the last quarter. SAM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 171,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,950,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 138,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 136,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 10,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 128,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $54.76 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $47.37 and a 12 month high of $57.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.55. The company has a market cap of $306.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.58.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

