Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,545 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.07% of Brinker International worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brinker International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brinker International by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 632,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,311,000 after buying an additional 53,657 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,254,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Brinker International by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 22,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 5,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

EAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Brinker International from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Brinker International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Brinker International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Brinker International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $82.50 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.85.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $71.52 on Tuesday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $76.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.04). Brinker International had a net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 274.62%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,953 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $215,480.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,827.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

