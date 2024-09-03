Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stake in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.39% of Farmland Partners worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Farmland Partners by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,755,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,393,000 after buying an additional 419,879 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its position in Farmland Partners by 4.7% in the second quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 517,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 23,389 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Farmland Partners by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 310,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,189 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Farmland Partners by 3.8% in the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 9,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Farmland Partners by 11.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 62,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Insider Activity at Farmland Partners

In other Farmland Partners news, Director John A. Good bought 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $243,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 86,465 shares in the company, valued at $877,619.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Farmland Partners Stock Performance

Shares of FPI stock opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $493.23 million, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.91. Farmland Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.12.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $11.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 million. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 3.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Farmland Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.