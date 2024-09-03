Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 476,878 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 26,786 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands by 1,211.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 278,326 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 257,105 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the second quarter worth about $57,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 34,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,998 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 975,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 30,800 shares during the period. Finally, Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $370,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on HBI shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.80.

Hanesbrands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $6.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average is $5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.83 and a beta of 1.59.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 33.23% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $995.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

