Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,353 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.30% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 15,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 23,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 510,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. 16.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Performance

Shares of NXP stock opened at $14.98 on Tuesday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.69 and a 200 day moving average of $14.48.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces Dividend

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

(Free Report)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.