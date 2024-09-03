Raymond James & Associates Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,772 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.06% of IAC worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Freshford Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IAC by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 1,645,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,182,000 after purchasing an additional 259,000 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in IAC by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,549,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,138,000 after buying an additional 112,778 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its stake in IAC by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 1,402,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,812,000 after buying an additional 121,664 shares during the last quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IAC by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,600,000 after buying an additional 97,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IAC by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,075,000 after buying an additional 265,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IAC. StockNews.com lowered shares of IAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of IAC from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of IAC in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of IAC from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of IAC in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.40.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $52.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.66 and a 200-day moving average of $50.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.41 and a beta of 1.32. IAC Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.39 and a 52 week high of $58.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($1.39). The business had revenue of $949.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.77 million. IAC had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. IAC’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IAC Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

