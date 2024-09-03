Raymond James & Associates Has $2.40 Million Position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,042 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.08% of Victory Capital worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VCTR. Capital World Investors increased its position in Victory Capital by 85.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,221,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,278,000 after buying an additional 1,025,954 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Victory Capital by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,212,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,627,000 after acquiring an additional 104,746 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,798,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Victory Capital by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,213,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,796,000 after purchasing an additional 219,025 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 40,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 18,525 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on Victory Capital in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Victory Capital from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Victory Capital Price Performance

Victory Capital stock opened at $54.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.66 and a one year high of $55.16.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $219.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.82 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 45.40%.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

