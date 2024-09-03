Raymond James & Associates Purchases 56,324 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,875 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 56,324 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,327,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 150,960,083 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $925,392,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099,791 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,898,452 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $102,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162,124 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 321.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,695,496 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $55,707,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107,120 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,907,000. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KGC stock opened at $9.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average is $7.33. Kinross Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $9.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

KGC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Cormark raised Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from $8.15 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.33.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

