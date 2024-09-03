Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,896 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,701 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 17.4% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 69.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN opened at $36.57 on Tuesday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.84 and a 1-year high of $39.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.79.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $184.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.10 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 14.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

Insider Transactions at First Financial Bankshares

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.79 per share, for a total transaction of $27,790.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 943,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,216,280.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sally Pope Davis bought 1,800 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.75 per share, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.79 per share, for a total transaction of $27,790.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 943,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,216,280.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FFIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens lifted their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FFIN

About First Financial Bankshares

(Free Report)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

See Also

