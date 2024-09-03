Raymond James & Associates Reduces Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,407 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.06% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APLE. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.06.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $390.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.63%.

Insider Transactions at Apple Hospitality REIT

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.04 per share, for a total transaction of $70,200.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 636,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,943,339.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on APLE. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

Featured Stories

