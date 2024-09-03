Raymond James & Associates Reduces Position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,662 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,574,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 76,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRIG opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.13. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

