Raymond James & Associates Sells 1,137 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,232 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in KBR were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 7.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 43,721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 27.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of KBR during the second quarter valued at $1,479,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 6.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,807 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jalal Ibrahim sold 35,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $2,329,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

KBR Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $69.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.13, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.10. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.37 and a 52-week high of $69.40.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 2.77%. Analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. KBR’s payout ratio is currently -31.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on KBR from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com cut KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on KBR from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, KBR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

