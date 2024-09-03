Raymond James & Associates Sells 13,104 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,086 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,104 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Progress Software were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRGS. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,832 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 433,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter.

PRGS stock opened at $58.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.18. Progress Software Co. has a 52-week low of $48.00 and a 52-week high of $62.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. Progress Software had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 36.88%. The firm had revenue of $175.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 42.68%.

In other Progress Software news, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 9,961 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $557,616.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,467.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progress Software news, insider Ian Pitt sold 584 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $32,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,185. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 9,961 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $557,616.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,467.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,763 shares of company stock valued at $765,004. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

PRGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

