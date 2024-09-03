Raymond James & Associates Sells 2,029 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,420,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,362,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,698,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,506,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,215,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,832,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $23.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.58. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.46 and a 52-week high of $25.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.13 and a beta of 2.23.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 57.73% and a net margin of 27.60%. The company had revenue of $73.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. TG Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 357.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on TG Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on TG Therapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

