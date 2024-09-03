Raymond James & Associates Sells 436 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Granite Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.2% during the first quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC now owns 6,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.8% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $40.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.60. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $40.55.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 23.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.52%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PBA. StockNews.com cut Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

