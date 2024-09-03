Raymond James & Associates Sells 608 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.10% of Vericel worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vericel by 86.1% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Vericel by 319.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vericel by 178.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vericel during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vericel during the 1st quarter worth $209,000.

Vericel Stock Performance

Shares of VCEL opened at $51.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,165.00 and a beta of 1.70. Vericel Co. has a 52 week low of $30.18 and a 52 week high of $54.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.59 million. Vericel had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 0.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VCEL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Vericel from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Vericel from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Vericel from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Vericel from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Insider Activity at Vericel

In related news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $899,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,356,161.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vericel news, insider Sean C. Flynn sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $67,568.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $899,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,937 shares in the company, valued at $11,356,161.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,791 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,269 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

