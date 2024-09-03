Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 18.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,768,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,290,982,000 after acquiring an additional 20,848,560 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,542,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,931,000 after purchasing an additional 227,621 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,214,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,514,000 after purchasing an additional 196,635 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $506,526,000. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,221,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,083,000 after buying an additional 771,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $62.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $62.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a PE ratio of 57.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.74.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a sep 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.2%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 291.67%.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $319,467.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on O shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Realty Income from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.50 to $70.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.02.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

