Register Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,614 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.8% of Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vivid Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $4,406,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in Microsoft by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 138,088 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $51,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,323,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagstone Financial Management increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Flagstone Financial Management now owns 4,788 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 14,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.41, for a total value of $6,009,869.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 786,933 shares in the company, valued at $328,473,703.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $417.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $431.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $422.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $309.45 and a 12 month high of $468.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company had revenue of $64.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Macquarie raised their target price on Microsoft from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. New Street Research started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.72.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

