Renegade Gold (CVE:TGM) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.07

Renegade Gold Inc. (CVE:TGM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.07 and traded as low as C$0.07. Renegade Gold shares last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 471,212 shares.
Renegade Gold Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.85.
About Renegade Gold
Trillium Gold Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Renegade Gold
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Renegade Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renegade Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.