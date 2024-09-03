Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,669 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 53.7% in the second quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.63.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of WFC stock opened at $58.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $203.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 32.85%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

