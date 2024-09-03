Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,826 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 16,891 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 55,656,836 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,369,312,000 after purchasing an additional 976,592 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,917,913 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $124,216,000 after purchasing an additional 211,608 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,823.1% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 249,885 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 236,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,698,442 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,675,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FCX. UBS Group upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.50 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $44.28 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $55.24. The stock has a market cap of $63.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

