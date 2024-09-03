Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,343,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,110,000 after buying an additional 994,848 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,116,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,818,000 after acquiring an additional 880,398 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,036,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,925 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,887,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,179,000 after purchasing an additional 64,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 2.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,179,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,592,000 after purchasing an additional 176,540 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

In other news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $1,343,826.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 362,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,040.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $1,343,826.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 362,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,040.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 2,564 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $115,380.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 186,906 shares in the company, valued at $8,410,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,689 shares of company stock worth $1,628,002 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on PINS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Pinterest from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.71.

Pinterest Price Performance

NYSE PINS opened at $32.04 on Tuesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.59 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 152.58, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.37 and its 200 day moving average is $37.34.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $853.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

