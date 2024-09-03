Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 356,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,459,000 after purchasing an additional 173,518 shares in the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC grew its position in Floor & Decor by 9.0% during the second quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 12,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000.

In other news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,274,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $112.44 on Tuesday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.30 and a 12-month high of $135.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.32, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.74.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FND. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.84.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

