Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys 48 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optas LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in ServiceNow by 2.7% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Ndwm LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ndwm LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 5,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total value of $1,540,715.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,502.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total value of $1,540,715.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,502.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,124,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,129 shares of company stock valued at $5,759,436. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NOW opened at $855.00 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $527.24 and a 1-year high of $857.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $794.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $760.84. The company has a market capitalization of $175.28 billion, a PE ratio of 91.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $849.62.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

