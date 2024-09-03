Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 23.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.72. The company has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.62 and a one year high of $82.91.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Why Lululemon’s Setback Could Be Your Next Big Win
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 3 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy as Interest Rates Fall
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Ulta’s Stock Dip: Analysts Say Seize This Buying Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.