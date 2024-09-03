Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 23.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.72. The company has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.62 and a one year high of $82.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

