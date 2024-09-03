Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth $1,079,000. Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4,511.5% in the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 400,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,072,000 after acquiring an additional 391,326 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 507.5% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 14,458 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 228.4% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 2,194.5% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 33,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 31,996 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCHP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.95.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP opened at $82.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.47. The stock has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.54. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.75 and a 52 week high of $100.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.454 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $175,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $175,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $257,982.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

