Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $383,000 Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Chubb by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Chubb by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 199,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 584,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $284.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.78. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $198.67 and a 12-month high of $284.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.16%.

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at $12,187,213.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,199,649.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total transaction of $1,070,668.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,187,213.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,521 shares of company stock worth $3,878,712. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CB. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.79.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

