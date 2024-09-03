Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $659,000 Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,566 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 19.5% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 11.4% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 3.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,498 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,535 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $531,209.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,844.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 15,141 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total value of $3,192,479.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,253 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,107,595.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,970 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,535. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UHS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Baird R W raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.46.

NYSE UHS opened at $237.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.28. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $119.90 and a one year high of $238.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.59 and its 200-day moving average is $185.89.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.89 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 6.78%.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

