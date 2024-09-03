Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 715 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth $39,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total value of $255,336.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,037.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total transaction of $255,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,037.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total value of $9,130,976.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,760.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CSL opened at $423.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $410.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $397.21. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $235.79 and a one year high of $443.87.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.40. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 31.65%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.00.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

