Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 122 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,553 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,166,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 580.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,099,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $352.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $371.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $423.42. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.17 and a twelve month high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $438.00 to $412.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $552.00 to $448.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $385.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.65.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

