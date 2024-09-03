Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 2,154 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,339 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 1.8% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 30,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 12,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial stock opened at $23.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.01. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $23.47.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 18.91%. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.35%.

RF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.51.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

