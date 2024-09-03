Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 324 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 319.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,450,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,317,000 after buying an additional 1,104,566 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,634,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Omnicom Group by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,307,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,717,000 after buying an additional 892,494 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,199,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,037,000 after buying an additional 595,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,161,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,479,000 after buying an additional 546,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,738.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,738.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $44,349.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at $941,153.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OMC shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.70.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

NYSE OMC opened at $100.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.61 and its 200 day moving average is $92.94. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $100.61.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.84%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

