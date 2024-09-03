Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 325 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of RLI in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of RLI in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of RLI during the first quarter worth $45,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of RLI by 468.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLI during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on RLI shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on RLI from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of RLI in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on RLI from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price objective on RLI from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RLI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.25.

Shares of RLI opened at $154.10 on Tuesday. RLI Corp. has a 1 year low of $125.77 and a 1 year high of $154.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.56.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $416.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. RLI had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 20.78%. RLI’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.02%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

