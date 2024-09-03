Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 448 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at $217,663,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at $82,445,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Brown & Brown by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,000,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,236,000 after buying an additional 865,082 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at $49,598,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Brown & Brown by 339.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 648,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,118,000 after buying an additional 500,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $301,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Brown & Brown news, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $250,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,872,802.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $301,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,490 shares of company stock worth $14,623,258 in the last quarter. 17.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised Brown & Brown from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.20.

Get Our Latest Report on BRO

Brown & Brown Stock Up 0.5 %

BRO stock opened at $105.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.82. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.73 and a fifty-two week high of $105.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.17 and a 200-day moving average of $90.02.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 21.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Brown & Brown Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.