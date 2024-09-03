Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 490 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,235 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 124,424 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 724.1% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 24,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 21,833 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,593 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 232.6% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 32,182 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 22,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 782,739 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $108,323,000 after purchasing an additional 21,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $150.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.60. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.35 and a 52 week high of $163.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.08.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.09. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.43% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 48,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total value of $7,524,868.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,853 shares in the company, valued at $48,003,532.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

