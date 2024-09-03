Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 691 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,912 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter worth $314,000. BOS Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 162.4% in the second quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 11,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

TMHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $67.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.60 and a 200-day moving average of $58.88. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $37.23 and a 52 week high of $69.62.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.06. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $1,929,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,255,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,084,478.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 30,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $1,929,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,255,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,084,478.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 28,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $1,928,676.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,197,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,949,140.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock worth $5,966,317 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

