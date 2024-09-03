Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Sells 153 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 1,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 91,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,394 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.3% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $10,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $10,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,042 shares of company stock valued at $79,387,117. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $901.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $903.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $841.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $809.63. The company has a market capitalization of $134.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.32.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 32.36%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $910.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $912.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $881.47.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

