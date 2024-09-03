Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,181 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 33.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU opened at $123.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $89.69 and a one year high of $124.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.2916 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

