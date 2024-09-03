Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 3,800 Shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,396 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Civista Bancshares were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 812,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,501,000 after buying an additional 8,797 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 605,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 148,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Julie A. Mattlin bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,095.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CIVB stock opened at $16.97 on Tuesday. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.26 and its 200 day moving average is $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $266.89 million, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $61.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CIVB. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Civista Bancshares from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

