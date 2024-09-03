Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,893,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,279,000 after acquiring an additional 944,920 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $437,420,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,269,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,559,000 after acquiring an additional 342,790 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,720,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,093,000 after acquiring an additional 48,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,487,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,451,000 after purchasing an additional 132,576 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMB
Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance
Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $144.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.91. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $145.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $48.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.37.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 223.55%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.
Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 89.71%.
Kimberly-Clark Company Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kimberly-Clark
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.