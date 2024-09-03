Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 3,013 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 8.9% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 59,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 3.4% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 40,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 99.7% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 29,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 14,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.0 %

PFE stock opened at $29.01 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $36.29. The stock has a market cap of $164.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -483.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,800.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Daiwa America upgraded Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

