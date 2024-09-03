Ritholtz Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,048,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,398,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,513 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.67.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $214.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.62. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $214.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $199.92 and a 200 day moving average of $186.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.12%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,238.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

