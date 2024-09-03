Ritholtz Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,603 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 5.0% in the second quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $182.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $102.90 and a 52 week high of $186.60.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.18. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.60%.

LEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush raised shares of Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $183.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Lennar from $177.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Lennar from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.13.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

