Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 727.3% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $150.17 per share, for a total transaction of $72,982.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,001 shares in the company, valued at $8,259,500.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $157.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $167.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $54.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.75. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.11 and a 1 year high of $169.18.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.14% and a net margin of 45.90%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.91%.

About Simon Property Group

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.