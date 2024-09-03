Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.5% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

SCHW opened at $65.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.15.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $802,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 562,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,594,597.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $802,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 562,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,594,597.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 8,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $612,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,124,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,145,364 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

