Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 11,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 18.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $100.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.61 and a 200-day moving average of $92.94. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $100.61.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,738.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $44,349.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,153.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,738.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on OMC shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OMC

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.